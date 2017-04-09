 jump to example.com

Dinner Diva: Perfect poaching

Published Sunday, Apr. 9, 2017, 7:48 am

dinner diva leanne elyToday you’ll learn a tip, a trick and you’ll get a great recipe to try it out with. Neat, huh?

Today’s focus is on: poaching.

Poaching is method of cooking that is perfect for bringing out the best in delicate foods such as eggs and fish. Some people expand that to include chicken and shellfish and even fruits, but I stop with the eggs and fish, personally. I adore poached salmon and am sharing a favorite recipe with you today.

And here’s a trick:

To keep your poached foods submerged, press a sheet of parchment paper right onto the surface of the poaching liquid. Works great! Just make SURE you use parchment, NOT wax paper, ugh! Guess how I know this??

And a tip:

To poach flawlessly, you will want to make sure your liquid temperature is somewhere between 160 degrees and 170 degrees. To eyeball that temp, without having to resort to thermometers, look at the water (or wine or broth). The liquid should look like it is JUST about to break into a simmer, but not quite. Almost like it is ready to show some movement, but it hasn’t quite yet. I know you know what I mean. That’s poaching temperature.

 

Poached Salmon with a Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Serves 6

6 cups water
2 lemons, sliced
2 carrots, sliced
2 stalks celery, sliced
6 (6-oz.) salmon steaks or fillets
1/2 cup low fat mayonnaise
1/2 cup low fat sour cream
3 teaspoons prepared horseradish (not creamed)
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 green onions, chopped

Combine first 4 ingredients in large skillet; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add salmon, cover, lower the heat some more and simmer another 10 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and let stand for 8 minutes. Remove salmon to serving plate; set aside.

Creamy Horseradish Sauce: In a bowl, combine last five ingredients (mayo through green onions). Serve with salmon.

PS> Get more great recipes and weekly meal plans with Dinner Answers! You will never have to wonder “What’s for dinner?” again! We do all the planning for you. 

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.

