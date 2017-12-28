Dinner Diva: How to make a protein-packed breakfast without protein powder

In my inbox today was a question from a gal who is trying our new Re-Boot Camp! She had a question regarding having a smoothie every day.

Dear Leanne, I just signed up for the Re-Boot Camp. I did not realize that breakfast would be a smoothie and the recipe contains your protein powder, etc…. Is there something else you can have for breakfast? I didn’t order these items when I first signed up because I didn’t realize they were necessary for this program.

Becky

Hey there, Becky!

I use smoothies because of their ease of accomplishment and it really, really helps with weight loss from my own personal experience.

If you would prefer, you can scramble two eggs, add some salsa on the top if you like and 1/4 of a ripe avocado–that would totally work. I’d also add some fresh berries like raspberries, strawberries, blueberries or blackberries on the side; no more than 1/2 a cup. And here’s the link for our new protein powder so you can give that a try, too – vanilla, chocolate or even unflavored .

Hope that helps!

