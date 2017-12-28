Dinner Diva: How to make a protein-packed breakfast without protein powder
In my inbox today was a question from a gal who is trying our new Re-Boot Camp! She had a question regarding having a smoothie every day.
Dear Leanne, I just signed up for the Re-Boot Camp. I did not realize that breakfast would be a smoothie and the recipe contains your protein powder, etc…. Is there something else you can have for breakfast? I didn’t order these items when I first signed up because I didn’t realize they were necessary for this program.
Becky
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
Hey there, Becky!
I use smoothies because of their ease of accomplishment and it really, really helps with weight loss from my own personal experience.
If you would prefer, you can scramble two eggs, add some salsa on the top if you like and 1/4 of a ripe avocado–that would totally work. I’d also add some fresh berries like raspberries, strawberries, blueberries or blackberries on the side; no more than 1/2 a cup. And here’s the link for our new protein powder so you can give that a try, too – vanilla, chocolate or even unflavored .
Hope that helps!
Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.
Discussion