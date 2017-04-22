Dinner Diva: Juice up on your Vitamin C

Oranges are bursting at the seams with vitamin C, flavonoids, fiber, potassium and pectin.

Oranges are inexpensive and delicious! Besides enjoying them as a snack, I love to use orange sections in salads or with Asian inspired dishes.

Here’s a TIP:

The concentration of vitamin C is in the pulp, people! Make sure you eat the pulp and buy orange juice that has lots of pulp!

Here’s a TRICK:

Those little cans of mandarin oranges are great for keeping on your pantry shelf for a quick lift to your salad—try adding it along with slivered almonds, green onions and sesame oil and rice vinegar for a delicious, off the hook salad! YUM!

And your RECIPE (from Dinner Answers)

Turkey with Cranberry-Grape Sauce

Serves 4

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 1/2 tablepoons honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 (6-oz.) boneless skinless turkey breast pieces*

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups green grapes, halved

In a saucepan, combine first five ingredients (cornstarch through lemon juice) until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool, cover and refrigerate.

Preheat oven broiler.

Flatten turkey to 3/4-inch thickness. Combine oil and pepper; rub over both sides of turkey breasts. Broil 4 to 6 inches from heat for 5 to 7 minutes on each side until turkey is cooked through.

Just before serving, stir grapes into sauce. Serve turkey with cranberry-grape sauce.

*LEANNE’S HINT: if you don’t want to use turkey, use chicken instead!

Per Serving: 275 Calories; 3g Fat; 42g Protein; 17g Carbohydrate; 1g Dietary Fiber; 105mg Cholesterol; 85mg Sodium. Exchanges: 0 Grain(Starch); 5 Lean Meat; 1/2 Fruit; 1/2 Fat; 1/2 Other Carbohydrates. Points: 6

PS: Get all the vitamin C and other nutrients you need in recipes just like this at www.savingdinner.com

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.