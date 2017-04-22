Dinner Diva: Juice up on your Vitamin C
Oranges are bursting at the seams with vitamin C, flavonoids, fiber, potassium and pectin.
Oranges are inexpensive and delicious! Besides enjoying them as a snack, I love to use orange sections in salads or with Asian inspired dishes.
Here’s a TIP:
The concentration of vitamin C is in the pulp, people! Make sure you eat the pulp and buy orange juice that has lots of pulp!
Here’s a TRICK:
Those little cans of mandarin oranges are great for keeping on your pantry shelf for a quick lift to your salad—try adding it along with slivered almonds, green onions and sesame oil and rice vinegar for a delicious, off the hook salad! YUM!
And your RECIPE (from Dinner Answers)
Turkey with Cranberry-Grape Sauce
Serves 4
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1 1/2 tablepoons honey
1 tablespoon lemon juice
4 (6-oz.) boneless skinless turkey breast pieces*
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 cups green grapes, halved
In a saucepan, combine first five ingredients (cornstarch through lemon juice) until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool, cover and refrigerate.
Preheat oven broiler.
Flatten turkey to 3/4-inch thickness. Combine oil and pepper; rub over both sides of turkey breasts. Broil 4 to 6 inches from heat for 5 to 7 minutes on each side until turkey is cooked through.
Just before serving, stir grapes into sauce. Serve turkey with cranberry-grape sauce.
*LEANNE’S HINT: if you don’t want to use turkey, use chicken instead!
Per Serving: 275 Calories; 3g Fat; 42g Protein; 17g Carbohydrate; 1g Dietary Fiber; 105mg Cholesterol; 85mg Sodium. Exchanges: 0 Grain(Starch); 5 Lean Meat; 1/2 Fruit; 1/2 Fat; 1/2 Other Carbohydrates. Points: 6
Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.
