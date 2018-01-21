Dinner Diva: Four New Year’s Re-Solutions

So how can you get those goals met this year? By being realistic and being specific, that’s how. Here’s a quick four-step way to do it.

1. Instead of “I don’t want to be overweight,” opt for “I will stay on my eating plan” and “I will treat my gym time like a dental appointment and show up.”

2. Break down large goals into smaller ones using a 90 day plan. For instance, if you have a big goal to lose 100 pounds, commit to 25 pounds every 90 days. That makes the big goal less daunting and smaller one much more doable.

3. Create goals that are SMART–specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-based.

4. Wrap your goals into daily, positive intentions and watch how much things change!

Speaking of change, one of my best weight loss and health secrets is SOUP and not just any soup, Mighty Mitochondria Soup!

Here’s to your success in 2018.

Leanne’s Mitochondria Miracle Vat of Soup Serves 12 INGREDIENTS: 3 tablespoons olive oil

3 large onions, chopped

3 large leeks, chopped

6 cloves garlic (or more!), pressed

3 large carrots, peeled and chopped

3 small stalks celery, chopped

1 medium turnip, peeled and chopped

2 huge leaves chard, deribbed and chopped 4 leaves each black kale and Scotch kale, deribbed and chopped

1/4 head cabbage, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 small sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 (14.5-oz.) cans diced tomatoes, un-drained

4 quarts bone broth or low sodium organic chicken broth INSTRUCTIONS:In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat; add the onion and cook until nearly translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for a couple of minutes, but don’t let it brown! Add remaining veggies; sauté for just a minute or 2 (you’re not cooking them, just getting the wonderful flavor this quick step will infuse in your soup). Add the thyme, salt and pepper while sautéing. Now place the veggies in a large slow cooker; add diced tomatoes and broth. Cover and cook on LOW for 7 to 9 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 6 hours (all slow cookers differ, depending on size, age, brand, etc. your mileage may vary). If your slow cooker isn’t large enough, simmer the mixture in the soup pot on the stovetop for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, gently mash some of the sweet potato chunks against the side of the slow cooker or soup pot to thicken the soup; give it a stir and serve. Quick Fixes for Soup Variations (Now remember: Don’t do this to the whole pot of soup just the amount you pull out to fix yourself for lunch, etc.): Quick Fix #1:

Tex-Mex Veggie Soup: Add some salsa for a little heat (and a dash of cayenne if you like), a little ground cumin and chopped cilantro. Top with some diced avocado and more chopped cilantro. Quick Fix #2:

Tuscan Veggie soup ? Add some fresh chopped basil leaves, chopped tomato and gluten free and nitrate free sausage. Quick Fix #3:

Autumn Veggie Soup ? Add some diced acorn or butternut squash, a sprinkling of ground nutmeg and some chopped parsley. I also add an ample sprinkling of curry powder.

Enjoy!

For more great tips and recipes like these, go to www.savingdinner.com

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of http://SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.