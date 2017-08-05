Dinner Diva: Why fat is good

Fat isn’t your enemy!

For years, we’ve been fed a whole string of misleading information telling us to go fat free or low fat and to avoid butter, meat and eggs.

As old as that (mis)information is, it’s still upheld by the mainstream media and unfortunately, a lot of the medical community.

The research however, is mighty clear: fat (good fat, the kind that comes from clean sources—more on that later) is not only helpful for satiation and appetite, it’s also your ticket to greater health.

Let me explain.

Fat—the good stuff like fat from avocados, nuts, wild fish (especially oily fish like salmon and sardines, etc.) and grass fed beef help your body, giving it the nutrients (and the fats) it needs.

Did you know your brain is 70% fat? Brain cells need fat—this is how they function and do their job.

I’ve always said you have to do your own research to know the truth of why you do what you do and eat what you eat.

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that the sugar industry had actually paid for the studies that minimized the connection between sugar and heart disease! These studies pinpoint instead, fat as the main cause of heart disease.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Especially considering the American Heart Association recommends that you should be getting about 30% of your daily calories from good courses of fat, like fish, nuts and oils.

I would take on the AHA with the oil recommendation—corn, safflower and canola oils are less than optimal and are in fact, inflammatory.

As a matter of fact, a study published in the BMJ (British Medical Journal), analyzed data collected from older unpublished studies and found that the link between vegetables oils and heart health to be on shaky ground. The study revealed that too much vegetable oil could actually increase the risk of heart disease, contrary to what is commonly accepted as gospel: that these types of vegetable oils (canola, soy, etc.) are good for you.

And then there was the coconut oil debacle from a few weeks ago. Again, that too was debunked and shown to follow very old research that had no basis with today’s research.

My dear friend Dave Asprey from Bulletproof Exec, did a great blog post on that very subject and completely obliterated that USA Today’s article.

My point here is not to bog you down with too much information, but instead, to plant the seed that good healthy fat, the kinds I just wrote about above, are the very things your body loves to run on. As a matter of fact, running on fat is your body’s preferred fuel.

In other words, moving from being a sugar burner and instead becoming a fat burner, gives your body an opportunity to deescalate inflammation, clean up your mitochondria (the energy centers of each cell of your body), and run on optimal energy.

The advantages of being a fat burner versus a sugar burner are several:

Effortless weight loss because you’re using your own fat as fuel rather than glucose. More energy. Clearer skin. Better mental clarity. Less cravings, no hunger. Possibility of reversing type 2 diabetes, PCOS, lower blood pressure and control epilepsy. Fix your broken metabolism.

Eat great and feel great

For more great information like this and recipes that will help you be a fat burner instead of a sugar burner, go to www.savingdinner.com.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.