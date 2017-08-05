 jump to example.com

Dinner Diva: Why fat is good

Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 1:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Fat isn’t your enemy!

dinner diva leanne elyFor years, we’ve been fed a whole string of misleading information telling us to go fat free or low fat and to avoid butter, meat and eggs.

As old as that (mis)information is, it’s still upheld by the mainstream media and unfortunately, a lot of the medical community.

The research however, is mighty clear: fat (good fat, the kind that comes from clean sources—more on that later) is not only helpful for satiation and appetite, it’s also your ticket to greater health.

Let me explain.

Fat—the good stuff like fat from avocados, nuts, wild fish (especially oily fish like salmon and sardines, etc.) and grass fed beef help your body, giving it the nutrients (and the fats) it needs.

Did you know your brain is 70% fat? Brain cells need fat—this is how they function and do their job.

I’ve always said you have to do your own research to know the truth of why you do what you do and eat what you eat.

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that the sugar industry had actually paid for the studies that minimized the connection between sugar and heart disease! These studies pinpoint instead, fat as the main cause of heart disease.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Especially considering the American Heart Association recommends that you should be getting about 30% of your daily calories from good courses of fat, like fish, nuts and oils.

I would take on the AHA with the oil recommendation—corn, safflower and canola oils are less than optimal and are in fact, inflammatory.

As a matter of fact, a study published in the BMJ (British Medical Journal), analyzed data collected from older unpublished studies and found that the link between vegetables oils and heart health to be on shaky ground. The study revealed that too much vegetable oil could actually increase the risk of heart disease, contrary to what is commonly accepted as gospel: that these types of vegetable oils (canola, soy, etc.) are good for you.

And then there was the coconut oil debacle from a few weeks ago. Again, that too was debunked and shown to follow very old research that had no basis with today’s research.

My dear friend Dave Asprey from Bulletproof Exec, did a great blog post on that very subject and completely obliterated that USA Today’s article.

My point here is not to bog you down with too much information, but instead, to plant the seed that good healthy fat, the kinds I just wrote about above, are the very things your body loves to run on. As a matter of fact, running on fat is your body’s preferred fuel.

In other words, moving from being a sugar burner and instead becoming a fat burner, gives your body an opportunity to deescalate inflammation, clean up your mitochondria (the energy centers of each cell of your body), and run on optimal energy.

The advantages of being a fat burner versus a sugar burner are several:

  1. Effortless weight loss because you’re using your own fat as fuel rather than glucose.
  2. More energy.
  3. Clearer skin.
  4. Better mental clarity.
  5. Less cravings, no hunger.
  6. Possibility of reversing type 2 diabetes, PCOS, lower blood pressure and control epilepsy.
  7. Fix your broken metabolism.

Eat great and feel great

For more great information like this and recipes that will help you be a fat burner instead of a sugar burner, go to www.savingdinner.com.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County
2017-18 Norfolk State basketball schedule revealed
Women’s soccer: Virginia ranked No. 11 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll
William & Mary basketball set to depart for Jamaica
Dash run away with 8-2 win over Potomac
DeMasi’s career highs highlight 5-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels rise up in ninth: Steal Game 1 in NH
Wielansky, Sutera lead 2017 All-VBL team
How does Canada’s newly released “Food Guide” differ from recommendations offered up by the U.S. government?
Staunton Police seek help locating missing teen
Virginia Tech research team calls for examination of connection between human health, environment in Central Appalachia
Shakespeare campers perform this weekend
Warner, Isakson bill to preserve patient access to home infusion services
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 