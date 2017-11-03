Dinner Diva: DIY healthcare reform (bone broth and some other tricks)

In the United States, the talk about healthcare reform is a political battling field where no one is winning.

I am of the opinion that true “healthcare reform” happens in your grocery store, not the drug store or in hospitals. Taking care of the only body you will ever own is a huge responsibility and, needless to say, so many folks just don’t take it seriously.

Eating the right food is less obvious than obeying the speed limit, wearing your seatbelts, quit smoking and bungee jumping, right? I mean those things are pretty obvious.

But the fact is your odds of living a long and healthy life are dramatically impaired by what you eat and what you don’t eat. The old adage is correct; you are what you eat. And I would take it a step further—your food choices are a direct reflection of whether you value your health or not.

I know some people aren’t going to like me for saying it, but it’s not my opinion, it is fact: 147 billion dollars are spent every year on obesity-related illness. This figure has gone up 37% since the late ’90s.

No, that’s not fat shaming – that’s just an eye popping fact of where healthcare dollars are being spent -and it’s pretty sobering.

I want to be an agent for change, to use a term I’m not too fond of. But I don’t know what else to call it, so agent for change is it. I have some ideas that I believe could help folks have their own DIY Health Care Reform. In fact, I believe it could be revolutionary if taken seriously.

Here then are my 10 ideas for DIY Health Care Reform that you can use right now:

Skip the sodas, diet and otherwise and drink water. Eat foods in their natural form—potatoes instead of potato chips or French fries for example. Buy from the local farmer/rancher and support your community. Eat foods that don’t do drugs (ie: no hormones, antibiotics in your food) Make soup and eat it. Studies show soup eaters eat more veggies and weigh less. Better yet, start that soup with bone broth. Your body will thank you. Make dessert a very special occasion. It’s not special if you have it all the time. Learn to cook. For REAL–this is as important as flossing your teeth. Grow a veggie garden or even a few pots in the window; and do it organically. Avoid fake foods; margarine isn’t butter, it’s just a few molecules away from plastic. If it comes in a box with cartoons, with 2 inches of unpronounceable ingredients on the side and a huge advertising campaign, you don’t want it.

I could probably come up with 10 more!

Taking personal responsibility for the food you eat is the first step to good health. Good health isn’t a crap shoot for most people; it’s an intentional way of living to help maintain and protect the body God gave you.

I’m going to leave it at that. No guilt trip necessary; just get serious people. This is your LIFE we’re talking about.

Getting started can be a stumbling block for some. And some people just need to clean the internal house out, know what I mean?! Check out www.savingdinner.com for tons of healthy programs and meals to help you take care and control of your body.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.