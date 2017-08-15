Different ways in which you can bet on football games

Betting on football is a lot about learning all the finer points of the game and staying constantly updated about the happenings in the football world. You must always do some basic due diligence, no matter how effective your betting tips provider (for instance, SBAT etc.) may be. You should also be very sure about the type of bets you’d like to place, in order to maximize your returns. Let’s take you through the different ways in which you can bet on football games.

Two-way moneyline bets

Also referred to as a ‘draw, no bet,’ in this type of football bet, you back a certain team to win the game. The winner is decided based on the score line after 90 minutes of the game, excluding any overtime, golden goals or penalty shootout. You get a pay out if the team you had bet on wins the game, else you lose the bet.

Three-way moneyline bets

These bets are exactly the same as two-way moneyline bets, except for the fact that there’s an additional option of betting on the possibility of a draw. As expected, the offered odds on these bets are usually lower compared to two-way moneylines.

Totals bets

Betting on totals is about guessing the average number of goals scored by each team in a football game. You’d normally find these bets offered as ‘under 1.5,’ ‘over 1.5’ or under/over some other figure. It means that you’re placing a bet on the possibility that the average number of goals scored by each team would be under or over 1.5. To give you an example, let’s say you place a totals bet on under 2.5. Now, if both the teams score 3 goals each, the total number of goals scored in the game would be 6. Hence, the average number of goals scored per team would be 6/2 = 3. Hence, you’d lose the bet as the total would not be under 2.5, but over 2.5.

Goal lines

Placing bets on goal lines implies betting on the difference in the number of goals scored by the two teams. Just as in case of totals, these bets are also offered in the form of under/over, normally ‘over 0.5,’ ‘under 0.5.’ or under/over some other value. To give you an example, if you place an ‘over 1.5’ bet on a football match, it would mean that you are certain that the winning team will win by a margin of at least 2 goals. Please note, it’s always advisable to keep the under or over values relatively low in these bets, as the bets become riskier with higher goal lines. This type of betting is also referred to as betting on point spreads.

Split bets

In these bets, you bet on a certain variation of goal lines bets, mostly involving under/over two close numbers. To give you an example, you may place a split bet of over 2 / 2.5. It would mean that half of your money would be bet on the possibility of the goal difference being more than 2 goals, and the remaining half would be bet on the goal difference being more than 2.5 goals.