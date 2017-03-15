Dickie Bell named Republican nominee for House District 20
The Republican Legislative District Committee for House District 20 has announced that Del. Dickie Bell has been named the Republican nominee for the 20th District.
The deadline has passed for the pre-filing requirement for the House District 20 nominating convention and only one candidate, Bell, properly filed. Therefore, the convention has been canceled and Bell will be certified as the Republican nominee.
“Del. Bell has strong support in House District 20, as is evidenced by his consistently decisive victories on Election Day. Delegate Bell has been an excellent representative and I look forward to his continued service to our Commonwealth,” said Anne Fitzgerald, Chair of the Legislative District Committee.
The Legislative District Committee is comprised of the unit chair (or their representative) of Augusta County, Highland County, Nelson County and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Members include Gary Chatelain (Augusta), Larry Bandy (Highland), Jim White (Nelson), Matt Fitzgerald (Staunton) and Ken Adams (Waynesboro).
The General Election is Tuesday, November 7.
