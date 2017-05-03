Dickerson Road bridge in Albemarle to close for major repairs
Published Wednesday, May. 3, 2017, 8:01 am
Dickerson Road bridge in Albemarle to close for major repairs
On Monday, May 8, VDOT will close Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in Albemarle County for major repairs to the bridge that spans the North Fork Rivanna River. The bridge is located 1 mile west of the intersection of Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and 1.3 miles north of Route 850 (Chris Greene Lake Road).
During the closure, which extends through July 28, a VDOT crew will repair several components of the steel-truss bridge to maintain its current 3-ton posted weight limit. The bridge was built in 1924 and carries approximately 140 vehicles per day, according to a 2015 traffic count.
Motorists will be detoured south on Route 29 to Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive), then right on Quail Run, which carries motorists back to Route 606. Access to all businesses and residences will be maintained during the work.
For more information about Virginia bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
