Denver Riggleman enters Republican governor nomination race

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Denver Riggleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Republican governor nomination.

“I am running to radically change business as usual in Virginia,” said Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer, defense contractor and owner of Silverback Distillery in Nelson County. “The plain truth is that the system is wired for lobbyists and large donors and against small business and the people. I have explored every other avenue to fight for not just myself but for the people of Virginia. I believe someone needs to use blunt force trauma to break up the good ol’ boy system in Richmond that, as Ronald Reagan said, ‘Takes from the needy to give to the greedy.’”

Riggleman will be hosting a campaign kickoff at Silverback Distillery on Saturday, January 14th.

Official Campaign Kickoff

Silverback Distillery

Saturday, January 14th

11 AM

9374 Rockfish Valley Hwy

Afton, VA 22920