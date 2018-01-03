Dems: DREAMers in Virginia deserve action on DREAM Act

Virginia stands to lose more than $10 million in state and local tax collections if the status of DREAMERs isn’t renewed.

In response to continued inaction on the DREAM Act, DNC spokesman Elizabeth Renda released the following statement:

“Every day congressional Republicans and the Trump administration waste in passing the DREAM Act, more and more of the 10,100 DACA recipients in Virginia may lose their status in the only country they have ever considered home. DREAMers came here as children, but many are now adults with their own families. In fact, 200,000 – nearly one-quarter – of DREAMers have children of their own who were born citizens. Failing to pass the DREAM Act means that across the country children will be left without parents, students without teachers, and more.

“It’s time for Republicans to put politics aside and pass the DREAM Act. It’s the smart thing to do for our economy, and it’s the right thing to do for our country. Democrats believe our diversity is our greatest strength. We will always fight for hardworking families and a smart, sensible immigration system.”