Democrats tout Virginia employment news

Published Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 12:03 am

virginia democratsVirginia’s unemployment rate is at a nearly nine-year low of 3.7 percent. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate is the second lowest among major states and our labor force expanded to record high 4,340,369.

“The drop in unemployment is further proof that Governor McAuliffe’s efforts to build an open and welcoming economy that works for everyone are paying off,” said DPVA spokeswoman Katie Baker. “Since Governor McAuliffe took office, Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped from 5.4% to 3.7%, and our economy has seen more than 215,000 new jobs. The governor’s administration has also secured 1,032 economic development deals that have created a record $18.52 billion in capital investment. These results speak for themselves, and that’s why it’s so important that we elect Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax, Mark Herring, and Democrats to the House of Delegates to send the message to the nation that Virginia is an inclusive place that is open for business.”

 
