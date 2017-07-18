Democrats have money edge in 21 GOP-held Virginia House districts
Democratic Party candidates have outraised their Republican opponents in 21 Republican-held House of Delegates districts for the reporting period ending June 30.
The Caucus itself yesterday announced it had ended the June 30 reporting period with more than $1 million in the bank.
“Democrats are energized and organized in every corner of the Commonwealth, as our strong fundraising numbers show,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “We are even outraising Republicans in rural districts that have previously gone uncontested. These numbers speak to the quality, not just the quantity, of candidates we have recruited and trained. While Republicans in Richmond and in Washington are focused on denying people health care, our candidates are running with a strong economic message that includes expanding access to affordable health care for all Virginians.”
“Our candidates are deeply connected to their communities, which they have served as teachers, nurses, reporters and small business owners,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Given their commitment to their communities, it is no surprise that they have earned such strong grassroots support. Democrats will continue to stand up to Donald Trump and the Republicans in Richmond who mimic his policies – from denying people health care to voting to defund Planned Parenthood.”
