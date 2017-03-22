 jump to example.com

Democrats call on GOP to take stand against Trumpcare

Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 12:02 am

democrats republicansVirginia Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker and House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring called on Republicans to stand up to the Trumpcare bill, as Virginia’s Medicaid program stands to lose $1.8 billion under the House proposal.

Ed Gillespie and Frank Wagner have refused to give a straight answer on whether or not they support Donald Trump’s and Paul Ryan’s bill. Yet, Republican governors from across the country are speaking out. Last week, four GOP governors sent a letter to Republicans in Congress opposing the Trumpcare cuts to Medicaid.

“Medicaid changes like this would force Virginia to either raise taxes to pay for health care benefits or kick vulnerable people off the program,” said DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker. “It’s no wonder Trump and Republican leaders are trying to rush this plan through: nobody likes it. And we still don’t have a yes or no answer from all Republican gubernatorial candidates on whether or not they support Trumpcare.”

Meanwhile, Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Frank Wager have all come out in support of block-granting Medicaid. This program that would shift Medicaid costs to the states and eliminate critical health services for elderly, disabled and low income Virginians.

“Medicaid provides around one million Virginians with the care they need to live healthy and productive lives, and it delivers long-term care and support for the elderly and disabled,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Any scheme to save the federal government money by pushing increased costs onto the states will harm the Virginia budget, our economy and the quality of health services we provide families in every corner of the Commonwealth — and that is exactly what the Republican gubernatorial candidates want to do.”

Virginia co-chairman of the Trump campaign John Fredericks said Virginia Republicans were wrong not to expand Medicaid.

