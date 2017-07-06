 jump to example.com

Democratic Party of Virginia names Chris Bolling executive director

Published Thursday, Jul. 6, 2017, 1:56 pm

Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker today announced that DPVA veteran Chris Bolling will return to the party as executive director.

virginia democrats“We’re thrilled that Chris is returning to DPVA as our executive director,” said Chairwoman Swecker. “Chris is a deeply-respected veteran of Virginia politics, and the party will be in good hands under his leadership during such a pivotal year for Virginia Democrats. Chris’s experience will be invaluable as we work to ensure victories for Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax, Mark Herring, and our unprecedented number of House of Delegates candidates. I am honored to welcome him back to our team.”

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to return to DPVA during this key election year” said Bolling. “Democrats are well-poised to win three statewide elections and take back the House of Delegates, and I will give everything I have to ensure that we win races both up and down the ballot. My other priorities include building and supporting a strong base of party volunteers and activists, as well as continuing the work of my predecessor to ensure that DPVA remains a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

Bolling will also focus on ensuring that a strong infrastructure remains in place between election cycles at DPVA.

Bolling served as DPVA’s deputy executive director in 2016, and has spent the last decade working on major Democratic campaigns, including those of Governor Terry McAuliffe, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, President Barack Obama, and Secretary Hillary Clinton. He most recently served as the political director for Ralph Northam’s primary campaign.

A native Virginian, Bolling is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

