DeMasi’s career highs highlight 5-2 Hillcats win
Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:48 pm
Dominic DeMasi went a career-high seven innings and struck out a career-best eight batters to earn the win in a 5-2 Hillcats victory at City Stadium Friday night.
DeMasi retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, which included four strikeouts. The only run against him occurred in the fifth on the combination of a single, a wild pitch, and an RBI base hit by Chuck Moorman. The right-hander finished with only four hits and no walks surrendered. All four hits were singles. Kieran Lovegrove tossed the final two frames to complete the game.
Lynchburg produced the bulk of its offense in the third when it scored four runs on five hits. Martin Cervenka, Jodd Carter, and Claudio Bautista all had base hits to open the frame and load the bases. Sam Haggerty brought home the first run on a groundout to first. Castro drove in a run with a single. Andrew Calica plated the third run with an RBI fielder’s choice, and Gavin Collins hit a sacrifice fly to knock in Castro and make it 4-0.
Castro scored his second run of the game in the fifth when Sicnarf Loopstok reached on a two-out error. He finished the game 2-4 with a stolen base for his team-leading 33rd multi-hit game. Jodd Carter had a multi-hit performance as well, going 2-3 with a run. All seven hits for the Hillcats were singles.
Lynchburg plays its third game against Down East Saturday at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5, and there will be postgame fireworks afterward. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.
