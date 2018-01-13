Del. Steve Landes receives four Appropriations subcommittee assignments

Delegate Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, received four Subcommittee assignments on the House Appropriations Committee for the 2018 General Assembly Session. House Appropriations Chairman S. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, announced the Subcommittee assignments on Friday.

Delegate Landes will be serving on the Commerce, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Technology Subcommittee, the Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, the Health and Human Resources Subcommittee, and the Higher Education Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on these Subcommittees to fund solutions addressing the needs of Virginians while safeguarding taxpayer resources,” said Landes. “Our work on the Appropriations Committee will include examination or revenue and expenditure assumptions of the Governor’s introduced budget, setting the funding priorities for the Commonwealth, including consideration of introduced budget amendments, and making recommendations for budgetary changes based on the Committee’s priorities.”

The Appropriations Committee, one of 14 standing Committees of Virginia’s House of Delegates, has jurisdiction over state budget matters. The Appropriations Committee usually meets monthly during the interim and every other day of the Session upon adjournment of the full House to discuss budget matters. In addition, the Committee has eight standing Subcommittees which meet once or twice a week during the Session.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.