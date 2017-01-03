Del. Steve Landes announces town hall meetings

Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, will hold three town hall meetings as part his outreach initiative for residents of the 25th House District in preparation for the 2017 legislative session.

Delegate Landes continues a three-pronged approach to maximize constituent input consisting of Town Hall meetings, a pre-session legislative survey and the continuation of his 25th House District Advisory Committee (HDAC).

“As I have done for the past twenty-one years, I am asking residents of the 25th House District for their input so I can better understand what issues are most important to them. I have found their input over the years to be invaluable,” said Landes. “There are a number of ways for constituents to contact me and I always remains availablen. The Town Hall meetings, legislative survey, and HDAC are additional avenues for folks to be involved, aside from the normal phone calls, office visits during session or email contacts to my office,” noted Landes.

Delegate Landes’ legislative survey was mailed to residents of the 25th House District and is available on his website at www.stevelandes.com. Individuals are encouraged to complete the survey online and responses should be completed online or returned by mail by January 13, 2017. Residents of the 25th District interested in serving on the HDAC are encouraged to contact Will Wrobleski at (603) 660-8811 or by email at will@stevelandes.com. Town Hall meetings for Delegate Landes are listed below:

Town Hall Schedule

Delegates Landes & Cline Joint Town Hall

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6:30p.m.

Blue Ridge Community College

Plecker Center, Room P126A

One College Lane, Weyers Cave

Delegate Landes Town Hall

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6:30p.m.

Lodge at Old Trail, Harris Conference Room

330 Claremont Lane, Crozet

Delegates Landes & Wilt Joint Town Hall

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:30p.m.

Rockingham County Administration

Building A, Fire & Rescue Room

20 East Gay St., Harrisonburg

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his tenth term in the Virginia House of Delegates.