 jump to example.com

Del. Steve Landes announces town hall meetings

Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 9:51 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

steve landesDel. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, will hold three town hall meetings as part his outreach initiative for residents of the 25th House District in preparation for the 2017 legislative session.

Delegate Landes continues a three-pronged approach to maximize constituent input consisting of Town Hall meetings, a pre-session legislative survey and the continuation of his 25th House District Advisory Committee (HDAC).

“As I have done for the past twenty-one years, I am asking residents of the 25th House District for their input so I can better understand what issues are most important to them. I have found their input over the years to be invaluable,” said Landes. “There are a number of ways for constituents to contact me and I always remains availablen. The Town Hall meetings, legislative survey, and HDAC are additional avenues for folks to be involved, aside from the normal phone calls, office visits during session or email contacts to my office,” noted Landes.

Delegate Landes’ legislative survey was mailed to residents of the 25th House District and is available on his website at www.stevelandes.com. Individuals are encouraged to complete the survey online and responses should be completed online or returned by mail by January 13, 2017. Residents of the 25th District interested in serving on the HDAC are encouraged to contact Will Wrobleski at (603) 660-8811 or by email at will@stevelandes.com. Town Hall meetings for Delegate Landes are listed below:

 

Town Hall Schedule

Delegates Landes & Cline Joint Town Hall
Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6:30p.m.
Blue Ridge Community College
Plecker Center, Room P126A
One College Lane, Weyers Cave

Delegate Landes Town Hall
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6:30p.m.
Lodge at Old Trail, Harris Conference Room
330 Claremont Lane, Crozet

Delegates Landes & Wilt Joint Town Hall
Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:30p.m.
Rockingham County Administration
Building A, Fire & Rescue Room
20 East Gay St., Harrisonburg

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his tenth term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 