Del. Landes, members of the General Assembly urge congressional action on Interstate 81

Delegate R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, and 15 other members of the General Assembly have written to members of Virginia’s congressional delegation seeking assistance for safety improvements and congestion relief on Interstate 81.

“Interstate 81 is in dire need of safety improvements and congestion relief. We are seeking federal assistance to help alieve these problems,” said Landes. “Today, a bipartisan group of Virginia’s Delegates and Senators have written to members of Virginia’s Congressional Delegation that represent the areas along the I-81 corridor to work with President Donald Trump’s Administration to secure funding for Interstate 81.”

Senators Bill Carrico, Creigh Deeds and Mark Obenshain, along with Delegates Dickie Bell, Jeffrey Campbell, Ben Cline, Chris Collins, Todd Gilbert, Chris Head, Chris Hurst, Terry Kilgore, Steve Landes, Dave LaRock, Israel O’Quinn, Todd Pillion and Tony Wilt were signatories of the letter sent to U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as Congressmen Bob Goodlatte, Morgan Griffith and Barbara Comstock. The letter asks for a response to this request, as well as a commitment to address this issue in Congress this year.

In addition to sending this letter, Delegate Landes has introduced budget amendment 420 #2h, which provides $670,000 each year from the general fund and four positions to increase traffic enforcement on I-81 in Area Office 14 (Shenandoah), 16 (Rockingham), and 17 (Augusta). Senator Obenshain has introduced Senate Bill 561, directs the Department of Transportation to conduct a pilot program establishing zones on Interstate 81 where tractor trucks would be required to travel in the right lane only and Senate Bill 971, which directs the Commonwealth Transportation Board to develop and adopt an Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement plan and evaluate the feasibility of tolling heavy commercial vehicles to finance corridor improvements.

A copy of the letter sent is attached and may also be viewed at www.stevelandes.com/interstate_81_letter.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.