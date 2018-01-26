Del. Elizabeth Guzman to give Spanish language response to State of the Union

Del. Elizabeth Guzman was selected to give the Spanish language response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Jan. 30.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., will give the English language response.

“We are ecstatic that Delegate Guzman will give the Spanish-language response to the State of the Union address,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Unlike the president, Delegate Guzman has been a true fighter for working people, as evidenced by the legislation she has introduced, including a bill to ensure working Virginians have access to paid medical and family leave. We can’t wait to watch.”

“I am honored to have been selected alongside Congressman Kennedy to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union address,” said Delegate Guzman. “Through his rhetoric and policies, the president has marginalized members of my community who are simply trying to work hard and support their families. I look forward to standing up for all working people on Tuesday.”