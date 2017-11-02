Del. Ben Cline picks up several political endorsements

Delegate Ben Cline (R-24) has been endorsed by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation (AgPAC), the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF), Realtor Political Action Committee (RPAC), the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL-PAC), the Virginia Retailers Merchants Association (VRMA), and the Virginia Society for Human Life Political Action Committee (VSHL PAC).

In a letter to the campaign, Virginia Farm Bureau AgPAC Chairman Wayne Pryor said, “We appreciate Delegate Cline’s support on key issues that are important to our members.”

Nicole Riley, state director of NFIB Virginia, said, “Our members believe Delegate Cline will take a fiscally responsible approach to managing state government and support legislation that helps our small businesses grow and create jobs.”

Virginia State Liaison for the NRA, Erin Luper said, “Our members will interpret your ‘A+’ rating and endorsement as being a solid pro-gun/pro-hunting candidate who is an advocate for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”

“Since his first session in the General Assembly, Ben has been working hard to lower the tax burden on working Virginians and reduce the costs of government for Virginia taxpayers,” said RPAC.

“[Delegate Cline] is as faithful as they come,” in regards to defending the Second Amendment, wrote VCDL.

“Delegate Cline consistently votes yes to pro-business decisions made in Richmond,” said Petrina Jones, VRMA’s Director of Government Affairs. “He defends us when free enterprise is under attack or burdensome, unnecessary regulations are proposed.”

“[Delegate Cline has] shown a commitment to advancing and defending pro-life principles,” said Holly Smith, Chairman of the VSHL PAC. Del. Cline has “been unwavering in [his] support of legislation that would protect the right to life of all Virginians.”

“Thank you to these great organizations and to their members for these endorsements,” said Delegate Cline. “It is humbling to see such broad support. I am honored to serve the constituents of the 24th District.”

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7. Voters can go to their usual voting location from 6am to 7pm.

First elected to the House of Delegates in 2002, Cline has been a strong advocate of conservative policies in Virginia. He assumed the co-Chairmanship of the Conservative Caucus in 2008 and has aggressively fought for policies that emphasize family, faith, and freedom, and he has led the fight against higher taxes and heavy-handed government bureaucracy. He serves Virginia’s 24th District, which is made up of all of Bath and Rockbridge counties, the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties.