 jump to example.com

December revenue collections down from previous year

Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 6:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaGovernor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections. The drop was largely due to one less payroll deposit day for payroll withholding. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 4.0 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of a 2.9 percent increase.

Speaking about revenue collections, Governor McAuliffe stated, “December revenue collections were in line with expectations given the loss of a payroll deposit day. The fiscal year-to-date numbers are encouraging and continue to progress on a favorable course. Long term we still need to keep our focus on diversifying our economic base and building the New Virginia economy if we want to ensure economic stability and future economic growth.”

Collections of payroll withholding taxes fell 5.8 percent in December. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting November sales, rose 10.4 percent for the month. November represents the beginning of the holiday shopping season and a clearer assessment of the season will be possible after receiving December sales tax payments due in January.

Collections of corporate income taxes were $144.9 million in December, compared with receipts of $149.4 million in December of last year, a 3.0 percent decline. December is a significant month for corporate income tax collections as quarterly estimated payments are due for most corporations.

Finally, collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts – mainly recordation tax collections – were $35.1 million in December, compared with $33.3 million in December of last year for growth of 5.6 percent.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 4.0 percent through December, ahead of the revised annual forecast of 2.9 percent growth. Year-to-date, withholding collections are 4.5 percent ahead of the same period last year and ahead of the revised annual estimate of 3.6 percent growth. Sales tax collections have fallen 0.2 percent year to date, trailing the annual estimate of 2.7 percent growth. Corporate income tax collections for the first half of the fiscal year have risen 9.5 percent from the same period last year and are ahead of the annual estimate of a 3.8 percent increase.

To view the full report, click here.

Discussion
 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 