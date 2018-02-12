Debra Freeman-Belle announces candidacy for Waynesboro School Board

Community advocate Debra Freeman-Belle announced Monday that she will run for the Ward C seat on the Waynesboro School Board.

Freeman-Belle has spent the past 17 years working and volunteering in programs that serve children, youth and adults, focusing her volunteer work in recent years on services for the homeless.

“I pride myself on being a doer, someone who asks questions, listens to others’ ideas and works for a better Waynesboro for all of our children. My passion prompts me to value and respect different perspectives while working toward common goals with those who may not see the world through my lens. This ability is needed now more than ever,” Freeman-Belle said.

Freeman-Belle said she will focus her energies as a School Board member on ideas and decisions that promote classroom, school and community success for the students of Waynesboro Public Schools.

“Specifically, I will support the efforts of Waynesboro School Board and Waynesboro City Council to responsibly address the ongoing needs of our district. I will encourage fellow leaders to consistently prioritize quality and accredited schools filled with educators who are valued and respected. I will work alongside other leaders on these important issues and fight for progress and solutions for Waynesboro’s schools.”







