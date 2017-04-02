 jump to example.com

Deadline approaching for Albemarle County tax relief applicants

Published Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, 9:19 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

albemarle countyAlbemarle County offers real estate tax relief for certain elderly and/or permanently disable persons. If you received tax relief last year, the renewal certification filing deadline is April 3, 2017. Although the deadline for first-time applicants is October 31, all applicants are encouraged to apply by April 3, in time to determine eligibility prior to the June 5, 2017 tax bills.

The following criteria must be met to qualify for the real estate tax relief:

  • You must be the owner of record as of January 1, 2017, and
  • As of December 31, 2016, you must be either (a) at least 65 years of age and/or (b) certified as totally and permanently disabled, and
  • Your combined total income (from all sources) for 2016 must not exceed $69,452, and
  • The combined total net worth of all owners and their spouses must not exceed $200,000 as of December 31, 2016.

The Board of Supervisors adopted a change effective July 2016 that allows property owners who have been determined to be eligible for tax relief to renew their Tax Relief Application on a three-year cycle but applicants must submit an easy-to-complete Annual Renewal Certification in each of the two subsequent years. As long as no qualifying criteria has changed from the previous Relief Application that would cause the applicant to be ineligible, tax relief will be renewed.

If you have questions or need assistance completing your certification form or your application, call the Finance Department (434) 296-5851, option 3, or call 711 for the hearing and/or speech impaired. Reasonable accommodations will be provided to persons with disabilities. The Finance Department is open Monday – Friday from 8am- 5pm.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Gas prices ticking upward
Former NATO Commander to give commencement speech at Bridgewater College
STAB announces teaching fellows program with UPenn
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 3-7
Liberty walks off on Taormina’s single in 10th, 4-3
Samford edges VMI, 2-1
#16 UVA evens series, blasts #2 Louisville, 11-2
Augusta County Library offers benefit program assistance
Andy Schmookler: When you’re a star, you can do anything
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 17-10 at Boston College
Men’s lacrosse: No. 16 UVA outlasts No. 12 Richmond, 8-7
Perriello campaign to mobilize for day of Medicaid action
Study: Out-of-pocket spending for brand prescriptions dictated by list price
Sen. Warner introduces legislation to ease burden of student loan debt
Liberty’s Ritchie McKay named Skip Prosser Award finalist
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
No. 2 Louisville tops No. 16 UVA in series opener, 5-2
Virginia Education Association endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Environmental justice, and how is it under assault in the new Trump administration
Study: Youth with autism gain, keep jobs after employer-based skills program
Temporary signal to be activated on Rt. 250/151 in Afton next week
Bethune-Cookman edges Liberty, 5-4
Labor group backs Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Winder’s gem propels VMI past Samford, 4-0
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 