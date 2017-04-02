Deadline approaching for Albemarle County tax relief applicants

Albemarle County offers real estate tax relief for certain elderly and/or permanently disable persons. If you received tax relief last year, the renewal certification filing deadline is April 3, 2017. Although the deadline for first-time applicants is October 31, all applicants are encouraged to apply by April 3, in time to determine eligibility prior to the June 5, 2017 tax bills.

The following criteria must be met to qualify for the real estate tax relief:

You must be the owner of record as of January 1, 2017, and

As of December 31, 2016, you must be either (a) at least 65 years of age and/or (b) certified as totally and permanently disabled, and

Your combined total income (from all sources) for 2016 must not exceed $69,452, and

The combined total net worth of all owners and their spouses must not exceed $200,000 as of December 31, 2016.

The Board of Supervisors adopted a change effective July 2016 that allows property owners who have been determined to be eligible for tax relief to renew their Tax Relief Application on a three-year cycle but applicants must submit an easy-to-complete Annual Renewal Certification in each of the two subsequent years. As long as no qualifying criteria has changed from the previous Relief Application that would cause the applicant to be ineligible, tax relief will be renewed.

If you have questions or need assistance completing your certification form or your application, call the Finance Department (434) 296-5851, option 3, or call 711 for the hearing and/or speech impaired. Reasonable accommodations will be provided to persons with disabilities. The Finance Department is open Monday – Friday from 8am- 5pm.