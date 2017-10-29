David Radcliff to present Fall Spiritual Focus at Bridgewater College
David Radcliff, director of the New Community Project, will present Bridgewater College’s Fall Spiritual Focus at 7 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 2, in Cole Hall.
In his presentation, “We’ve Got the Whole World…,” Radcliff will discuss spiritual and practical solutions for taking care of the world, along with stories and photos from the Amazon, Arctic and other areas of the world.
The New Community Project is a small, faith-based nonprofit organization that supports environmental sustainability, promotes justice and provides opportunities for experiential learning.
The group maintains Sustainable Living Centers in Harrisonburg, Va., and Starksboro, Vt.
Radcliff is an adjunct faculty member at Elizabethtown College, where he teaches in the areas of poverty, globalization and environmental ethics. He also leads Learning Tours to Africa, Asia and the Americas, where New Community Project supports girls’ education, women’s empowerment and reforestation.
Radcliff is a 1975 Bridgewater College graduate and recipient of the college’s 2008 West/Whitelow Humanitarian Service Award.
He earned a master of divinity and a doctor of ministry in peace studies from Bethany Theological Seminary.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.
