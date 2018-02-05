David Mills to perform Langston Hughes’ works at Bridgewater College

Actor and writer David Mills will perform his interpretation of some of Langston Hughes’ works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

Mills will perform a one-person dramatic rendition of Hughes’ poems and short stories. During the performance – which spans five decades from the 1920s through the 1960s of Hughes’ writings – Mills plays white and black Americans, young and old and male and female characters created by Hughes.

Mills spent three years as a writer-in-residence at Hughes’ historic home in Harlem.

The American Library Association has voted Mills’ Hughes presentation the No. 4 young adult show nationwide. Tony Award-winning director George Faison incorporated Mills’ Hughes work into a 2004 musical, “Harlem Hot and Sassy.”

Mills also performs a one-person show highlighting the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

He has been a member of the Screen Actors Guild, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Actors Equity.

Mills is also the author of the best-selling book of poems, The Dream Detective.

He graduated cum laude from Yale University.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.