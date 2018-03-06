David Crosby and Friends coming to The Paramount Theater

Bob Nocek presents the David Crosby & Friends, Sky Trails Tour 2018, Thursday, May 31 at The Paramount Theater.

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby is heading out on tour. Joining him will be five musical friends, James Raymond on keys, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar, and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals.

Crosby is in the midst of an incredibly creative and powerful period, showcasing his skills as the brilliant songwriter that he is. On this tour, he will be performing music from his new album Sky Trails alongside some of his best loved songs and greatest hits.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by calling The Paramount Theater’s Box Office at 434-979-1333, or in person Monday-Friday from 10AM-2PM at 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.





