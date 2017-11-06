Daniel Relvao leaving George Mason men’s basketball program

George Mason University men’s basketball redshirt-sophomore forward Daniel Relvao is leaving the program for personal reasons, head coach Dave Paulsen announced Monday.

“This is a very tough decision, but I believe going home and being with my family while continuing my education in Europe is the best option for me,” Relvao said. “I really appreciate everything the George Mason basketball program has done for me and I will always be grateful to the Mason Family for their support during my time here.”

A native of Coimbra, Portugal, Relvao appeared in 27 games last season and averaged 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 points and 0.4 blocks in 6.9 minutes per game.

“While we are very sorry to see Daniel leave and will certainly miss his contributions on the court and in the locker room, we understand and support his decision to return home,” Paulsen said. “At the end of the day a student-athlete’s well-being is of paramount importance and trumps any competitive concerns. Our entire staff and program wish Daniel the very best in the future.”