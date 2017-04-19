 jump to example.com

Daniel Lynch dazzles as No. 11 Virginia tops JMU, 7-2

Published Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017, 10:07 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva baseballBehind a complete-game effort from Daniel Lynch (So., Henrico, Va.), the No. 11 Virginia baseball team picked up a 7-2 win over James Madison Wednesday evening at Davenport Field. Virginia (31-9) now has won 10 of its last 11 games as it heads into a weekend series against Notre Dame.

“Daniel Lynch was terrific tonight,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “To go out and throw a complete game anymore in college baseball is really special. Early in the game he had a couple of walks and his command wasn’t great, but in the middle innings he settled in and the back part of the game was in complete command. I’m really proud of him. He gave us the lift we need going into a conference weekend.”

Lynch (6-2) earned his first career complete game and the first in a midweek game for a Virginia pitcher since Will Roberts recorded a perfect game against George Washington on March 29, 2011. He allowed two earned runs, six hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven batters. Lynch got stronger as the game progressed, retiring the side in order in three of the final four innings.

JMU (18-18) used five pitchers, with starter Matt Marsili (0-3) taking the loss after giving up five earned runs, three hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. JMU pitchers walked seven batters and hit three others with pitches.

Virginia was limited to six hits, matching a season low. Ernie Clement (Jr., Rochester, N.Y.) went 2-for-4 with three RBI and stole a pair of bases. Jake McCarthy (So., Scranton, Pa.) had a double, scored twice and stole two bases, upping his ACC-leading total to 25. Nate Eikhoff (So., Bristow, Va.) also scored a pair of runs.

Virginia sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run second inning. Pavin Smith (Jr., Jupiter, Fla.) hit a leadoff triple and scored on a sac fly from Robbie Coman (Gr., Lake Worth, Fla.). UVA loaded the bases with two outs, and Clement hit a single to right-center to score a pair, and when center fielder Mike Sciorra overran the ball, McCarthy came all the way around from first to score. Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) later hit a ground-rule double to right-center to score Clement for a 5-0 lead.

UVA tacked on a run in the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit, as McCarthy drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout from Haseley.

JMU scored its first run in the fifth. Kyle McPherson singled with one out, moved to second on a groundout and came home on an RBI single from Brett Johnson.

Virginia added a run in the sixth on Clement’s infield single to score Eikhoff. JMU got its final run in the eighth on a solo homer by Adam Sisk.

Virginia plays host to Notre Dame in a three-game ACC series this weekend (Friday-Sunday) in the Fighting Irish’s first trip to Charlottesville as members of the ACC.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Gomez guides Squirrels in eighth inning uprising
Herring leads fight against Muslim ban on appeal
Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Byler ends 40-day Healing Justice Fast
Lora’s long ball earns Potomac a 6-2 win
Ragged Branch Distillery to open craft spirits production in Albemarle County
Virginia Tech international affairs expert explains UK elections
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention comments on death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez
ACC announces return to championship sites in North Carolina
Nikki Williams appointed new CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline
Northam campaign announces Rural Virginia endorsements
Ghazala, Khizr Khan endorse Tom Perriello for governor
Hillcats sweep doubleheader at Carolina
P-Nats, Wood Ducks each toss shutout in doubleheader split
Commonwealth Transportation Board seeks input on projects at Lynchburg District meeting
Speaker-designee Kirk Cox forms Colonial Leadership Trust PAC
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 