Dairy Road Bridge closed Saturday to Monday morning
The majority of the work under the Dairy Road vehicular bridge in Charlottesville is now complete.
The concrete work on the bridge deck is expected to be complete up this week, making it ready for the new bridge joints and the sanded epoxy overlay that is scheduled to be applied this weekend.
Manufacture requirements for the epoxy overlay will require that the Dairy Road Bridge be completely closed to any kind of traffic starting Saturday morning at 2:00 am until Monday morning at 6:00 am. This is largely due to the required curing time of 10 hours between the two applications of epoxy.
This closure has been coordinated with Charlottesville Area Transit and notification of the bus detour has already been posted. The bridge is anticipated to be back in service for Monday morning commuter traffic and school buses, and the normal CAT schedule will resume.
The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge will remain open during these operations.
Following the epoxy overlay, all that remains are punch list items, site stabilization, clean-up and demobilization.
