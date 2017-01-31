Cyber Vets Virginia announces SANS Institute VetSuccess scholarship program

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced an expansion of his Cyber Vets Virginia initiative to include training offered by the SANS Institute. The new offerings provide veterans another pathway into the cybersecurity workforce via the SANS VetSuccess Immersion Academy.

“I am pleased to expand the reach of Cyber Vets Virginia to help our veterans build the skill sets they need to be successful in the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We currently have 36,000 open cyber jobs in Virginia and our veteran community is well-suited to help close the workforce gap in this growing industry. We will continue to work with our partners and the private sector to build innovative pathways for job training and career development for veterans in Virginia.”

The SANS Institute’s VetSuccess Academy is a 100% scholarship-based program that provides veterans and active duty military spouses with advanced technical training, industry-recognized GIAC certifications, and connections to leading employers in cybersecurity. For employers, the program is a faster, more reliable, and a less expensive way to find, train, certify and employ qualified cybersecurity talent.

“Our new partnership with the SANS Institute is a big win for the Commonwealth and for our veterans,” said Secretary Harvey. “Leveraging its tremendous cybersecurity network will increase the pool of quality education and employment opportunities for our veterans and transitioning service members. I am excited for this new aspect of the Cyber Vets Virginia initiative, and I am looking forward to working with SANS.”

“Cybersecurity is a key pillar in the new Virginia economy and filling the cyber workforce pipeline is critical to sustaining long-term industry growth in the sector,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The inclusion of another program in the Cyber Vets Virginia initiative underscores our commitment to cyber security and our desire for our veterans to be an integral part of the New Virginia cyber workforce.”

Cyber Vets Virginia is pleased to announce that SANS Institute will host two VetSuccess Academies in the first half of 2017 and these opportunities are open to local transitioning service members, veterans and active duty spouses:

Northern Virginia/DC Academy : Applications close on February 14, 2017 ; training begins on March 20, 2017 in McLean, VA.

: Applications close on ; training begins on in McLean, VA. Hampton Roads Academy: Applications close on March 17, 2017 ; training begins on April 24, 2017 . Hosted in partnership with the USO.

“Transitioning veterans and military spouses are an excellent community to fill the gap in the supply and demand for qualified cybersecurity professionals. Our VetSuccess Academy provides valuable skills and a solid career path,” said Max Shuftan, Director of SANS CyberTalent Solutions. “To date, the SANS VetSuccess Academy has been very successful and we are pleased to offer a pathway for those who have served our nation to continue their service and mission in the cybersecurity arena.”

The VetSuccess Academy includes up to three world-class SANS Institute training courses and upon completion of each course; participants will take the associated GIAC Certification exam before starting the next course. Courses offered in the Academy include SANS Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits and Incident Handling, Windows Forensic Analysis, Advanced Security Essentials – Enterprise Defender, Intrusion Detection In-Depth, Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, and Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking (GPEN)

Joseph Robbins, 2015 SANS VetSuccess Academy graduate and current Cybersecurity Analyst for ISHPI Technologies, added “Without the Academy I’d have finished my degree and would still be looking for a job. Instead, everything worked out and I’m right where I want to be. “SANS gave me the practical real world experience and certifications that employers demand. I even received a sizable pay raise as a direct result of putting the skills I learned through the SANS courses to use. I can’t say enough about the VetSuccess program – definitely worth it!”

To learn more about the SANS VetSuccess Academy offerings in Virginia, please visit: www.sans.org/cybertalent/immersion-academy.

About Cyber Vets Virginia

Cyber Vets Virginia also provides veterans with a consolidated resource for information related to cybersecurity opportunities in the Commonwealth, including cyber education at Virginia Community Colleges and four year institutions, information on financial support, and tools to help veteran build a career track in the cyber workforce.. Learn more at cybervets.virginia.gov.

About SANS Institute

Established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of information security training and security certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. For more information visit www.sans.org