Culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains focus of Wayne Theatre talk
Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 10:13 am
Front Page » Events » Culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains focus of Wayne Theatre talk
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Author Lynn Coffey will present a talk on the culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains at the Wayne Theatre on Tuesday, April 25.
Coffey is the author of a five-book series on the history of the people of the Blue Ridge and Virginia highlands. For 25 years, she wrote the popular Backroads column in The News Virginian.
“Lynn’s columns and books have a wide audience here in Waynesboro and the surrounding area. This talk should be a hit with our Wayne Theatre audience,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.
The event, part of the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series, begins at 7 p.m.
Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.
The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.
Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion