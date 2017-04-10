Culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains focus of Wayne Theatre talk

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Author Lynn Coffey will present a talk on the culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains at the Wayne Theatre on Tuesday, April 25.

Coffey is the author of a five-book series on the history of the people of the Blue Ridge and Virginia highlands. For 25 years, she wrote the popular Backroads column in The News Virginian.

“Lynn’s columns and books have a wide audience here in Waynesboro and the surrounding area. This talk should be a hit with our Wayne Theatre audience,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The event, part of the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series, begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.