Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 23-27

Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 1:23 pm

road work transportationThe following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Forest Lakes South entrance at Ashwood Boulevard closed to traffic overnight beginning Monday for installation of a new water main across the intersection. During the closure, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., traffic will be detoured to North Hollymead Drive, where drivers will be routed back to Ashwood Boulevard. Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection

with a stop sign at the intersection. Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visithttp://hillsdaledrive.org.

 

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Pavement patching operations from Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) to Louisa County line. Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 795 (Blenheim Road)Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic beginning Jan. 23. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

 

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Clearing, excavation, utility relocation and roadway construction will occur along the route from Stevensburg to Lignum. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road.) to Route 739 (Clay Hill Road). Traffic will be controlled by flagging. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion May 4.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

(UPDATE)  Old Rixeyville Road – Road closed between Route 229 and Grandview Avenue for intersection reconstruction as part of Route 229 widening. Use Route 229 to Colonel Jameson Boulevard as detour. Anticipated completion mid-March.

 

Fauquier County

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe rehabilitation in Calverton. Monday through Friday, stay alert for intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Broad Run. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and use caution traveling through the work zone. Anticipated completion April 28.

(NEW) Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Culvert replacements between Route 721 (Free State Road) and Route 635 (Hume Road). Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., road closed to through traffic. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs. Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) – Pipe installation. Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., road closed to traffic between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Route 673 (Fosters Fork Road). Motorists advised to use alternate route.

Route 787 (Watery Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Bridge reduced to one lane with traffic flagged through the work zone. Obey traffic controls and drive with caution. Anticipated completion March 3.

 

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

 

Louisa County

Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Utility company performing communications cable work from Route 767 (School Bus Road) to the Hanover County line. Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with flagging. Use caution when traveling near the work zone.

 

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River.  A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

 

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Intersection improvements at Lake of the Woods Way. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

