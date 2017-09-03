Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon Friday, September 1, until noon Tuesday, September 5. Read the news release on VDOT’s website.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound tree trimming from mile marker 124 to 122. From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesdaythrough Friday, left lane closed. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Signal upgrades at the below intersections at the dates and times listed. Reduce speed and obey traffic controls.

9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday at Route 338 (College Drive).

to at Route 338 (College Drive). 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway).

to at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday at Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and Route 1765 (Fontana Drive).

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Southbound right lane closed Mondaythrough Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Westbound left lane closed through Sept. 11 for hydro demolition and overlay. Eastbound left lane has reopened to traffic. Use alternate route to avoid delays.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Traffic is now traveling in new two-lane configuration in both directions. Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures from Route 788 (Lignum Road) to Route 710 (Clover Hill Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in mid-September.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions. Anticipated completion Dec. 11.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree trimming in both directions from Route 726 (Fiery Run Road) to Route 17 (Winchester Road). Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., road reduced to one lane. Obey traffic controls.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion late October.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

(NEW) Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 601 (Venable Road) and the Goochland County line. Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(UPDATE) Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 610 (Community House Road) and Route 601 (Venable Road). Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(NEW) Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 685 (Colemans Lane) and Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road). Tuesday from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Expect overnight lane closures and delays associated with Route 607 intersection improvement project. Stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect intermittent lane closures for final project tasks Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Pipe replacements between Route 612 (Monrovia Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday. Follow detour.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.