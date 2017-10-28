Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 30-Nov. 3

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – The traffic signal at Seminole Court and Hillsdale Drive will be activated on Monday. The signal will flash red in all directions during the first phase of operation indicating a 4-way stop.

Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive between Seminole Court and Hydraulic Road for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Installation of fencing eastbound between mile marker 110 and 111. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in the median between mile marker 99 and 147. Stay alert for slow-moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge deck rehabilitation on bridge over the Rivanna River near mile marker 124 (Route 250). One lane closed nightly Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from Route 29 at exit 118 to mile marker 87.5. From 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

(NEW) Route 690 (Greenwood Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Route 796 (Brooksville Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 691 (Ortman Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 636 (Batesville Road). Expect lane closures Thursdayfrom 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions. Monday through Wednesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles near the travel lanes.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion mid-November.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

(NEW) Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 602 (Greenwood Circle) and the Goochland County line. Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection over the Rapidan River between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and the Madison County line. Expect lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Roadside debris removal between Route 621 (South River Road) and Route 667 (Middle River Road). Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 606 (Catharpin Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) and Route 692 (Saint Just Road). Wednesday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 643 (Cox Mill Road) – Pipe replacement. From 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday, road closed to through traffic between Route 639 (Mountain Run Road) and Route 638 (Mountain Track Road). Use Route 639 to Route 647 (Old Gordonsville Road) to Route 638 during closure.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 720 (Brigadier Way) and Route 601 (Flat Run Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 604 (Green Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Hughes River at the Culpeper County line. Road is closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes during six-week closure. Anticipated completion Nov. 2.

