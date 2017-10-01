Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 2-6

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations will occur on Hillsdale Drive, Pepsi Place, and Greenbrier Drive.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge deck rehabilitation on bridge over the James River. One lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Obey flagger directions.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 240 (Three Notched Road) and Route 678 (OwensvilleRoad). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use caution in work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Westbound right lane closed to traffic through Oct. 9. Use alternate route to avoid delays.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Milling and paving operations southbound from the Fauquier County line to Route 676 (Berry Hill Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday anytime except between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Milling and paving operations from Route 611 (Waterford Road) to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Crossover across from Quarles Truck Stop is closed for reconfiguration. Use the crossover south of the truck stop. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions. Anticipated completion Dec. 11.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Soil replacement under VDOT permit near Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road). Southbound right lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday or Tuesday depending on weather. Obey traffic controls.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion late October.

(NEW) Route 610 (Aquia Road) – Milling and paving operations from Route 612 (Brent Town Road) to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect lane closures daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect flagging operations Mondaythrough Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

(NEW) Route 606 (Rose Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the dead end. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures.

(UPDATE) Route 610 (Community House Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) and the Goochland County line. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures.

Louisa County

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 6.

(NEW) Route 1115 (Mineral Avenue) – Special event requiring road closures in Mineral between 3:30 p.m. and approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Follow detour.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 604 (Green Road) –Rehabilitating bridge over the Hughes River at the Culpeper County line. Road is closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes during six-week closure. Anticipated completion Nov. 2.

