Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place for storm sewer and curb installation and on Hillsdale Drive for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Installation of fencing eastbound between mile marker 110 and 111. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

Interstate 64 – Tree trimming on exit 118 ramps (Route 29). Be alert for workers on shoulder nightly.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound mowing operations between mile marker 99 and 148. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection over Biscuit Run between mile marker 120 and 121. Expect left lane closures in both directions Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from Interstate 295 in Henrico County to mile marker 94. From 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load eastbound from mile marker 118 to Interstate 295 in Henrico County. From 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge deck rehabilitation on bridge over the James River. One lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Obey flagger directions.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Expect nightly lane closures. Use caution traveling through work zone.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Cleaning retaining wall. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., expect right lane closure on the Route 29/250 exit ramp to Barracks Road and on Route 654 near the retaining wall.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection over Rappahannock River near Remington. Southbound right lane closed Thursday and northbound right lane closed Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Crossover across from Quarles Truck Stop is closed for reconfiguration. Use the crossover south of the truck stop. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions. Anticipated completion Dec. 11.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Pavement testing in Marshall under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion late October.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

(UPDATE) Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect intermittent lane closures between Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) and Route 6 (Saint James Street) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from Interstate 295 in Henrico County to mile marker 94. From 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load eastbound from mile marker 118 to Interstate 295 in Henrico County. From 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between the Fluvanna County line and Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the dead end. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 720 (Brigadier Way) and Route 601 (Flat Run Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Rapidan Road) – Bridge inspection over the Rapidan River. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging between the Culpeper County line and Route 673 (Old Rapidan Road) Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 604 (Green Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Hughes River at the Culpeper County line. Road is closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes during six-week closure. Anticipated completion Nov. 2.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account,@VaDOTCulp.