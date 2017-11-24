Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Nov. 27-Dec. 1

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noon Wednesday, Nov. 22 to noon Monday, Nov. 27. For more information, see the news release.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – The traffic signal at Seminole Court and Hillsdale Drive is active in flash mode. The signal is flashing red for motorists on Seminole Court and is flashing yellow for drivers on Hillsdale Drive.

Expect flagging operations for paving and pavement marking operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 649 (Proffit Road) and the Greene County line. Expect delays Nov. 27 from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29/250 Bypass – Mobile tree trimming operations between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Fontaine Avenue. Expect delays Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Installation of fencing eastbound between mile marker 110 and 111. Expect daily shoulder closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., except during the holiday travel period.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance between mile marker 118 and 120. Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge deck rehabilitation on bridge over Route 690 (Newtown Road) between mile marker 103 and 105. Expect lane closures nightly Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(UPDATE) Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect intermittent lane closures Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to noon, Nov. 27 from noon to 7 p.m., and Nov. 28-Dec.1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use caution in the work zone.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 655 (Somerville Road) and Route 736 (Willis Ford Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 698 (Obannon Road) and Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Bridge repairs on bridge over Town Run near Route 637 (Courtney School Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 853 (Station Drive) – Special event Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. Expect road closures in Bealeton. Traffic controlled by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

(UPDATE) Route 605 (Sharron Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 602 (Greenwood Circle) and the Goochland County line. Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Nov. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. and Nov. 28-Dec. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(UPDATE) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Feb. 23, 2018.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck inspection on bridge over Route 626 (Evergreen Road) between mile marker 140 and 142. Expect single lane closures Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road/Seville Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 27-Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 720 (Brigadier Way) and Route 601 (Flat Run Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 606 (Catharpin Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) and Route 692 (Saint Just Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

