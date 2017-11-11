Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Nov. 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Installation of fencing eastbound between mile marker 110 and 111. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance between mile marker 118 and 120. Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound and westbound bridge deck rehabilitation on bridge over the Rivanna River between mile marker 122 to 124. Expect lane closures nightly Mondaythrough Friday.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

(NEW) Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road) – Pavement patching operations from Route 622 (Albevanna Spring Road) to Route 620 (Rolling Road). Monday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., expect lane closures. Obey traffic controls.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 1204 (Park Road) – Pipe replacement. Expect lane closures between Claudius Crozet Park and Rosenkrans Street on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Use caution in the work zone.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Eastbound paving operations near Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Monday through Wednesday, one eastbound lane closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound paving operations from Route 666 (Greens Corner Road/Braggs Corner Road) to Route 762 (Brandy Road). Expect lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Fauquier County

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Tuesday. Motorists should use caution and obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 601 (Hopewell Road) – Railroad crossing repairs at the intersection of Route 628 (Bust Head Road). Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Fridayfrom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion mid-November.

(NEW) Route 685 (Routts Hill Road) – Pipe replacement at Route 687 (Opal Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays.

Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

(NEW) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic beginning Friday. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Feb. 23, 2018.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound pavement patching between the Albemarle County line and Route 600 (Deane Road). Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect lane closures. Obey traffic controls.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 720 (Brigadier Way) and Route 601 (Flat Run Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 606 (Catharpin Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) and Route 692 (Saint Just Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street) – Pipe replacement. From 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday, road closed to through traffic between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Use Route 33 to Route 20 during closure.

