Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 8-12

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – On Saturday night, northbound traffic will be shifted to the two outside lanes beginning at 9 p.m. and the inside lane will be closed to traffic. This shift will allow the contractor to complete work in the median strip. Motorists traveling that section of Route 29 between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sundayshould anticipate congestion and brief delays due to the traffic switch and associated work to restripe the pavement and realign traffic signal heads.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while the beams on the Berkmar Drive bridge are painted. The canoe/kayak put-in on the southwest corner of the intersection will be accessible during practice runs for the Rivanna River Regatta. During the closure, residential and business entrances on Rio Mills Road can be accessed from Earlysville Road. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Line Drive is closed at Zan Road for construction of a roundabout. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound shoulder repairs from mile marker 110 to mile marker 111. Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., right lane closed.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching from mile marker 124 to mile marker 120. Sundaythrough Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., right lane closed.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Nightly tree trimming operations on the entrance and exit ramps at mile marker 124. Stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

(NEW) Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Milling and paving operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to 0.96 mile north. Tuesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 708 (Secretarys Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) to Route 795 (Blenheim Road). Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). On Wednesday, new westbound lanes will open to traffic between Lignum and Route 739 (Clay Hill Road). Traffic will remain reduced to a single lane in each direction from Route 739 to just west of Route 600 (York Road) west. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming. Right lane closures at the following times:

Eastbound between miles 22 and 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

through Friday. Westbound between miles 25 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures and workers near the roadway.

Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Road closed from just beyond Cedar Lee Middle School parking lot to 300 feet west. Access to all school, church and private entrances will be maintained. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion Aug. 11.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations in both directions from Albemarle County line to Madison County line. Monday through Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations in both directions from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Rockingham County line. Thursday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., expect alternating lane closures. Obey traffic controls. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work associated with Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) intersection improvements project. Thursday and Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound left lane closed from Lucinda Lane to just beyond Route 607.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Utility work between Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) and Autumn Oaks Lane in association with Route 607 intersection improvements project. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Road work in both directions between Interstate 64 and Frontage Route 187 (Pine Grove Drive). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect mobile, alternating lane closures. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation near mile marker 138. One eastbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound milling and paving operations between mile markers 131 and 136. One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly, Sunday through Thursday. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Milling and paving operations from 0.5 mile north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) to Louisa County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

(NEW) Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 631 (Leon Road) to Route 632 (Beahm Road). Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 646 (Champe Plain Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 231 (South FT Valley Road) to Route 707 (Nethers Road). Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement patching operations in both directions. Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and the Orange County line.

(NEW) Route 1006 (North High Street) – Pavement patching operations. Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging between Route 231 (Gordon Avenue) and Route 15 (Martinsburg Avenue).

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 618 (Hawlin Road) – Pipe replacement near Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road). Road closed to traffic Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists advised to use Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to access Route 618.

(NEW) Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 655 (Short Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beaverdam Creek. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion May 12.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Preparation for paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.