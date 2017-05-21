Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Memorial Day holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noon Friday, May 26 to noon Tuesday, May 30. For more information, see the news release.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

Route 29 widening – Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – On Wednesday night traffic will be shifted to new pavement at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the work zone. The entrance to Sam’s Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Line Drive is closed at Zan Road for construction of a roundabout. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Milling and paving westbound between mile marker 120 and 114. Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed. Stay alert for slowing moving vehicles and obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 118 to 87.5. From 9:30 p.m.Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation between mile markers 107 and 105. One westbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Nightly tree trimming operations on the entrance and exit ramps at mile marker 121 Sunday through Friday. Stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

(NEW) Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs on ramps between Route 29 Business (Madison Road) and Route 15 Business (James Madison Highway). Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

(UPDATE) Route 620 (Yellowbottom Road) – Milling and paving operations between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road). Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Utility work at mile marker 27. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., eastbound left lane closed between mile marker 22 and 25.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations on the ramp at exit 23B. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations in both directions from the Stafford County line to Interstate 66. Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations in both directions between the Culpeper County line and Prince William County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures and workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 612 (Tacketts Mill Road) – Roadway cleaning operations at Route 609 (Courthouse Road). Mondaythrough Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, eastbound lane closed. Traffic controlled by flagging.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for contractors unloading equipment on the shoulder between Route 653 (Grace Johnson) and Route 659 (Kents Store Road). Tuesdaythrough Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. On Monday, expect minor delays while crews switch traffic to the eastbound travel lane. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 621 (Old Plank Road) – Paving operations from Route 608 (Meadows Road) to Route 604 (Gold Dale Lane). Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection between Route 604 (Round Hill Road) and Route 626 (Scrabble Road). Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, obey traffic controls.

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge joint rehabilitation over the Thorton River. Tuesday and Wednesday, traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching the work zone.

