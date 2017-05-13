Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 15-19

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Line Drive is closed at Zan Road for construction of a roundabout. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile vegetation control operations in both directions from mile marker 99 to 147. Sundaythrough Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed. Stay alert for slowing moving vehicles and obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching from mile marker 108 to 111. Sunday through Thursdayfrom 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., right lane closed.

Interstate 64 – Nightly tree trimming operations on the entrance and exit ramps at mile marker 124. Stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit. From 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m.Thursday, southbound left lane closed between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Leonard Sandridge Road.

(UPDATE) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m.Wednesday, eastbound right lane closed between Route 1404 (Westminster Road) and Route 1405 (Chaucer Road).

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. From 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m.Thursday, eastbound right lane closed between Route 1407 (South Bennington Road) and the Route 29/250 Bypass.

(NEW) Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Materials testing on the bridge over Piney Creek. Monday and Tuesday, stay alert for workers near roadway and obey traffic controls.

Route 708 (Secretarys Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) to Route 795 (Blenheim Road). Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs on ramps between Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road) and Route 663 (Alanthus Road). Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

(NEW) Route 620 (Yellowbottom Road) – Milling and paving operations between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road). Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mobile vegetation control operations in both directions from mile marker 14 to 36. From 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, one lane closed. Stay alert for slowing moving vehicles and obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Right lane closures at the following times:

Eastbound between miles 22 and 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday .

through . Westbound between miles 25 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday .

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations in both directions from Stafford County line to Interstate 66. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures and workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 687 (Opal Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 802 (Springs Road) and Route 791 (Old Foxville Road). From 7 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, road closed to traffic. Motorists advised to use alternate routes.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound mowing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road). Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations in both directions from Route 810 (Dyke Road) to Route 652 (Sassafras Lane). Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work associated with Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) intersection improvements project. Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound left lane closed from Lucinda Lane to just beyond Route 607.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Road work in both directions between Interstate 64 and Frontage Route 187 (Pine Grove Drive). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect mobile, alternating lane closures. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane improvements at Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Westbound right lane and eastbound left lane closed from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Use caution approaching work zone.

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.