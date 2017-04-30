Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 1-5

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – On Thursday night, northbound traffic will be shifted to the two outside lanes beginning at 9 p.m. and the inside lane will be closed to traffic. This shift will allow the contractor to complete work in the median strip. Motorists traveling that section of Route 29 between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday should anticipate congestion and brief delays due to the traffic switch and associated work to restripe the pavement and realign traffic signal heads.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while formwork is removed from the Berkmar Drive bridge. During the closure, residential and business entrances on Rio Mills Road can be accessed from Earlysville Road. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Line Drive is closed at Zan Road for construction of a roundabout. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of super load. From 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles westbound from mile marker 118 to 87.5.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching from mile marker 124 to 122. 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m.Monday and 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, right lane closed.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 708 (Secretarys Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) to Route 795 (Blenheim Road). Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Asphalt patching. Alternating lane closures at the following times:

Westbound between miles 26 to 18 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday .

through . Eastbound between miles 18 and 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday .

Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Road closed from just beyond Cedar Lee Middle School parking lot to 300 feet west. Access to all school, church and private entrances will be maintained. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion Aug. 11.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound shoulder repairs from mile marker 133 to 131. Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., right lane closed.

Route 6 (West River Road) – Paving operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to 0.4 mile east of Route 656 (Bryants Ford Road). Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 659 (Kents Store Road) and Route 653 (Three Chopt Road). Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Use caution approaching work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. On Tuesday, new ramp from Route 53 to Route 15 southbound will open to traffic. Motorists should use caution as traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

(NEW) Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Utility work between Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) and Autumn Oaks Lane in association with Route 607 intersection improvements project. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound milling and paving operations between mile markers 131 and 133. One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly, Sunday through Thursday. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Milling and paving operations from 0.5 mile north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) to Louisa County line. Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Rappahannock County

Route 655 (Short Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beaverdam Creek. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion May 12.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Preparation for paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.