Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – South Hollymead Drive will be closed at its intersection with Route 29 overnight Monday and Tuesday for installation of storm drains across the intersection. Between 9 p.m.and 6 a.m., a signed detour will direct traffic to North Hollymead Drive.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations on Greenbrier Drive between Route 29 and Hillsdale Drive, Monday through Friday. One-lane traffic controlled by flaggers; brief delays are likely. Pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

A new section of Hillsdale Drive Extension opened Feb. 24. Existing Hillsdale Drive at Hydraulic Road will now connect to India Road.

Line Drive is closed to traffic between India Road and Zan Road for approximately one month. Motorists advised to follow posted detour. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs at mile marker 119. Wednesday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting, expect alternating lane closures for milling of shoulders and bridge deck.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound drain repairs between mile markers 129 and 131. Tuesday through Thursdayfrom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., right lane closed.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 742 (Avon Street Extended). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Pothole patching operations in both directions between Route 648 (Clarks Tract) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pothole patching operations in both directions between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and Orange County line. Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Installation of temporary signal at Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers and equipment near the roadway.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

(NEW) Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike Road) – Slope work and shoulder repairs near Route 668 (Walnut Level Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic near Chap Place Lane. Use alternate route. Anticipated completion April 14.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Use caution in area as traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Route 29 Business (Brandy Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 665 (Inlet Road) and Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Old Rixeyville Road – Road closed between Route 229 and Grandview Avenue for intersection reconstruction as part of Route 229 widening. Use Route 229 to Colonel Jameson Boulevard as detour. Anticipated completion mid-March.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Eastbound shoulder repairs are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the locations listed below. Use caution approaching work zone and stay alert for workers near the road way.

Tuesday : mile markers 23 to 25

: mile markers 23 to 25 Wednesday and Thursday : mile markers 25 to 27

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder debris removal in both directions from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 17 business (East Shirley Avenue) – Mobile, shoulder repairs southbound from Alwington Boulevard to Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Intermittent lane closures possible.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., intermittent northbound lane closures between Route 1150 (Avenel Drive) and Route 28 (Catlett Road).

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Broad Run. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and use caution traveling through the work zone. Anticipated completion April 28.

(UPDATE) Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Road closed from just beyond Cedar Lee Middle School parking lot to 300 feet west. Access to all school, church and private entrances will be maintained. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion Aug. 11.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road) and Route 211 (Lee Highway). Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(UPDATE) Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Phils Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion March 24.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation near mile marker 138. One eastbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (Germanna Highway) – Shoulder repairs from Cedar Hill Road to Route 1030 (Gentry Drive). Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., right lane closed. Use caution in work zone.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also onFacebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.