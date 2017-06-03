Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the work zone. The entrance to Sam’s Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Milling and paving westbound between mile marker 120 and 114. Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed. Stay alert for slowing moving vehicles and obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation between mile markers 107 and 105. Westbound right shoulder closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Pedestrian signal and crosswalk installation at Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard). 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, expect intermittent lane closures.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. A portion of the Route 250 eastbound merge lane, on the bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass, will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m.Wednesday for crews to pour concrete. The ramps to and from Route 250 eastbound and the eastbound through lanes will remain open. On the Route 29/250 Bypass in both directions, stay alert for workers on the shoulders. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

(NEW) Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Pipe replacement near Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Thursday. Motorists on Route 640 can use Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) to access Route 20. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Stay alert for crews paving eastbound lanes and obey traffic controls.

Starting Monday , Route 600 (York Road West) will be closed between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) for drainage work.

, Route 600 (York Road West) will be closed between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) for drainage work. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect new traffic pattern Friday:

Route 666 eastbound traffic will shift right on the bridge to allow crews to begin working in the median.

The permanent ramp to Route 29 southbound will open to traffic and the temporary loop ramp will be closed.

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18 .

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming from Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road) to the ramp to Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road). Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., southbound right lane closed.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

(UPDATE) Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road) – Pipe replacement. Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 658 (Mount Pony Road) – Milling and paving operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to Route 656 (Woolens Lane). Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations in both directions from Route 687 (Opal Road) to the Prince William County line. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement patching from Route 657 (Kings Hill Road) to the Culpeper County line. Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., southbound right lane closed.

(UPDATE) Route 659 (Resettlement Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. At 6 a.m. Sunday, June 4, traffic will be briefly stopped between Boyd Tavern and Zion Crossroads while crews run an overhead utility line across I-64 at mile marker 132. Expect delays.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Pipe installation between Route 659 (Kents Store Way) and the Fluvanna County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 621 (Old Plank Road) – Paving operations from Route 608 (Meadows Road) to Route 604 (Gold Dale Lane). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 648 (Jefferson Road). Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., road closed to through traffic. Motorists advised to use alternate routes.

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.