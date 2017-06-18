Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 19-23

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Expect single lane closures nightly between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). On the weekends lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For the rest of the week, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m.Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone. Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Polo Grounds Road and Towncenter Drive. Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – Berkmar Drive will be closed overnight Wednesday from Woodbrook Drive to Hilton Heights Road during paving at the intersection with Hilton Heights Road. Between 9 p.m. Wednesdayand 6 a.m. Thursday Hilton Heights will also be closed from west of the entrance to Walmart and the Doubletree Hotel to the Berkmar Drive intersection. Motorists should use Route 29 as an alternate route during the closure; access to private entrances on Berkmar Drive north of Woodbrook will be maintained.

There is a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the work zone. The entrance to Sam’s Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and 131. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles on the shoulders. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of super load. From 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles westbound from mile marker 118 to 87.5.

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. On the Route 29/250 Bypass, stay alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Milling and paving operations in both directions from the Interstate 64 interchange at mile marker 124 to the Charlottesville city limits. Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

(NEW) Route 691 (Ortman Road) – Pothole patching operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Route 636 (Batesville Road). Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., roadway reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 708 (Dry Bridge Road) – Pothole patching operations from Route 738 (Morgantown Road) to Route 637 (Dick Woods Road). Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., roadway reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution in work zone.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 Business (Brandy Road) – Construction of commercial entrance under VDOT permit between Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road) and Route 665 (Inlet Road). Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Stay alert for traffic shifts as crews continue paving and striping operations. Obey traffic controls.

Route 600 (York Road West) will remain closed this week between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) for drainage work.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 14 and 38. Monday through Friday, expect mobile shoulder closures during daytime hours. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Traffic signal work at Route 28 (Catlett Road), Route 859 (Village Center Drive) and Route 853 (Station Drive). From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, one lane closed. Use caution approaching the intersections. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Traffic signal work at Route 853 (Station Drive). Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution approaching the intersection. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., left shoulder closed between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road).

Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(NEW) Route 606 (Rose Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for crews working near the roadway. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and 148. Monday through Friday during daytime hours, stay alert for slow moving vehicles on the shoulders. Obey traffic controls.

Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Pipe installation between Route 659 (Kents Store Way) and the Fluvanna County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) – Pipe replacement. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., road closed to traffic. Motorists advised to use alternate routes.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Special event. Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., westbound lanes closed between Route 659 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 643 (Hinsons Ford Road). Traffic will use eastbound lanes. Obey traffic controls.

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.