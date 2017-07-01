Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts: July 3-7

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Fourth of July holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noon Monday, July 3 to noon Wednesday, July 5. For more information, see the news release.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening –Expect single lane closures nightly between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). On the weekends lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and end at 10 a.m.Saturday and Sunday. For the rest of the week, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m. Work will be suspended between noon Monday, July 3 and noon Wednesday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 Bypass – Right lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – The new section of Berkmar Drive, between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive, is anticipated to open to traffic on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern at the roundabouts at each end of the project and follow directional signs. The relocated entrance to Sam’s Club on Berkmar just north of Hilton Heights Road will also open Saturday.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 118 to 87.5. From 9:30 p.m.Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Milling and paving operations westbound between Route 616 (Union Mills Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone as crews continue paving and striping operations.

Route 600 (York Road West) will remain closed this week between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) for drainage work.

Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection in both directions over Goose Creek. Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed at mile marker 20. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 28 (Meetze Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion in early August.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Shoulder work under VDOT permit between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 602 (Rogues Road). Wednesday from 9 a.m. 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(UPDATE) Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Wednesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Wednesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(UPDATE) Route 606 (Rose Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) to the dead end. Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for crews working near the roadway. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) to Route 608 (Wilmington Road). Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for crews working near the roadway. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Pipe installation between Route 659 (Kents Store Way) and the Fluvanna County line. Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Wednesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Rappahannock County

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Wednesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Wednesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

