Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Jan. 8-12

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Route 603 (Plunkett Road) – Replacing bridge over the Lynch River. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion April 2018.

(NEW) Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road) – Pothole patching from Route 795 (Blenheim Road) to Route 620 (Rolling Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 620 (Rolling Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations from Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) to Route 795 (Presidents Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion June 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Westbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion June 2018.

Culpeper County

Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 655 (Somerville Road) and Route 736 (Willis Ford Road). Expect intermittent lane closures.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of traffic detection technology northbound between Route 1150 (Avenel Road) and Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Mondaythrough Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



(UPDATE) Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Feb. 23, 2018.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road/Seville Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 606 (Catharpin Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) and Route 692 (Saint Just Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.