Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Jan. 29-Feb. 2

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work between mile marker 122 and 124 over the Rivanna River and Buckingham Railroad. Right shoulder closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe replacement between Route 732 (Milton Road) and Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway). Road closed to through traffic from 8 p.m. Tuesdayto 8 a.m. Wednesday. Follow detour.

Route 603 (Plunkett Road) – Replacing bridge over the Lynch River. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion April 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Reconstructing traffic signal at intersection of Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road). Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Obey traffic controls.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 671 (Wesley Chapel Road) – Pipe replacement north of Route 668 (Fox Mountain Road). Road closed to through traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures. Anticipated completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 1206 (Orchard Drive) – Multiple pipe replacements in Orchard Acres. Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent road closures. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 655 (Somerville Road) and Route 736 (Willis Ford Road). Expect intermittent lane closures.

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Debris removal at culvert near Muddy Run. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Reconstructing traffic signal at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of traffic detection technology northbound between Route 1150 (Avenel Road) and Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Route 725 (Tuckers Lane) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 725. Expect intermittent flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Feb. 23, 2018.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road/Seville Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Work in the median near Route 603 (Hebron Valley Road). Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Eastbound tree trimming operations between Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) and Route 711 (Somerville Road). Right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

