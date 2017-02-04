Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for Feb. 6-10

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Forest Lakes South entrance at Ashwood Boulevard closed to traffic overnight for installation of a new water main across the intersection. During the closure, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., traffic will be detoured to North Hollymead Drive, where drivers will be routed back to Ashwood Boulevard.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visithttp://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge deck repairs at mile marker 119. Monday through Friday, expect shoulder closures.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions from Route 649 (Airport Road) to Greene County line. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane.

(UPDATE) Route 29/250 Bypass – Mobile tree trimming and mowing operations in both directions from Charlottesville city limits to Route 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road.) to Route 739 (Clay Hill Road). Lane closures are expected on Route 663 for earthwork operations this week. Traffic will be controlled by flagging. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion May 4.

Route 29 Business (Brandy Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 665 (Inlet Road) and Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Old Rixeyville Road – Road closed between Route 229 and Grandview Avenue for intersection reconstruction as part of Route 229 widening. Use Route 229 to Colonel Jameson Boulevard as detour. Anticipated completion mid-March.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Broad Run. Road closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Follow posted detour. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and use caution traveling through the work zone. Anticipated completion April 28.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs. Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 787 (Watery Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Obey traffic controls and drive with caution. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion March 3.

(NEW) Route 791 (Foxville Road) – Pipe installation. Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching work zone.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Eastbound left lane closed from mile marker 158 (Goochland County line) to marker 160 (near Route 522 – Cross County Road) Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., keep right and use caution in work zone.

Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Utility company performing communications cable work from Route 767 (School Bus Road) to the Hanover County line. Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with flagging. Use caution when traveling near the work zone.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Roadside work under VDOT permit between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 613 (Poindexter Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 696 (Cosner Road) – Roadside work under VDOT permit between Fluvanna County line and Route 626 (Mallory Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., stay alert for lane closures controlled by flagging. Use caution in work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Intersection improvements at Lake of the Woods Way. Mondaythrough Friday, stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.